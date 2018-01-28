Rihanna Wears Head To Toe Leather & Looks Hot AF At The Grammys

Rihanna skipped the red carpet but looked gorgeous on stage at the Grammys on Jan. 28. Get the details on her look here!

Rihanna, 29, looked amazing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards! The show was held live from New York City on Jan. 28, and it was hosted by the very funny James Corden. She looked hot in an all-leather outfit, with an off the shoulder jacket worn as a dress, gloves, and boots. Only SHE could pull off a look like this! The look was Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture. She wore their chocolate brown trench coat and boots. It was a custom piece, remade from a look from their Fall / Winter 2016 Couture collection. She wore matching gloves that were Causse Gantier for Alexandre Vauthier. She finished off the look with Le Vian cognac quartz earrings and an ombre chocolate diamond necklace.

Her hair was styled by her go-to guy Yusef. He used Matrix products, and did a wonderful job! She rocked big curls, and looked so pretty. Her skin was absolutely glowing. She was wearing her own line, Fenty Beauty. Get her look by starting with her Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer. Next, even skin with the full-coverage, but not thick Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which comes in 40 amazing shades. Rihanna switches between the 330 and 340 shades. She wore dramatic blush and glossy lips — so gorgeous.

Rihanna won the first award of the night with Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap / Sung Performance. Rihanna actually made her debut on the Grammys stage in 2008, performing her massive hit Umbrella. Now, 10 years later, she performing on the 2018 stage with DJ Khalad.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rihanna’s dress at the Grammys?