Pre-Grammy Parties: Beyonce, La La Anthony, Chrissy Teigen & More Dazzle On Red Carpets

The Grammys are almost here! Stars like Chrissy Teigen & La La Anthony are prepping by slaying red carpets at events leading up to the awards show. See pics!

From Jay-Z‘s company Roc Nation hosting a pre-Grammys brunch to the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 27 in New York City, there have been no shortage of events for the music industry’s biggest stars to attend in the days leading up to the 2018 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, La La Anthony, and more stunning celebs have graced red carpets recently to prep for the awards show.

Chrissy attended the Clive Davis gala rocking a stunning off-the-shoulder gown by Jonathan Simkhai. The Lip Sync Battle star was positively glowing in the cream and silver dress, which beautifully hugged her growing baby bump! She’s currently pregnant with her and John Legend‘s second child, and she’s due in the spring! But it’s still January, so she has other things on her mind, like attending the music industry’s biggest night with her husband, a 10-time Grammy winner. “…and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you. Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her with John.

La La attended a few events as well! Not only did she stun on the red carpet at the Roc Nation brunch in a cropped white sweater and paper bag waist pants, but she also stunned in a glittery Jenny Packham dress at the Clive Davis gala. Meanwhile, Cardi B showed up to the gala that night rocking an off-white trench dress and her massive engagement ring. These stars have certainly raised the bar for Grammys red carpet fashion!

Chrissy, La La and Cardi are just a few of the celebs who’ve attended parties in the days prior to the big event. Click through the gallery above to see all the best looks from pre-Grammy galas!

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #clivedavis #grammys A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch the Grammy Awards?