Pink Dazzles In Multi-Colored Feather Dress At 2018 Grammys

Pink wowed us all once again on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys. The singer looked glam in a gorgeous feather dress that we’re totally obsessing over!

Pink, 38, showed up to the 2018 Grammys red carpet in a look that had everyone taking a second glance. The singer rocked a strapless feather dressed that was pink, blue, purple, and black. She a white rose pinned to her dress in honor of the Time’s Up movement. Pink has never been afraid to take a fashion risk, and this year is no different. Pink had her short blonde hair swept to the side. She brought her mom, Judith, and daughter, Willow, 6, along for the night. Talk about an epic girls’ night out! Before she hit the red carpet, Pink posted the cutest photos with Willow, Judith, and son, Jameson, 1, on Instagram. Be sure to check out all the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Grammys in our gallery above!

The night before the Grammys, Pink rocked the red carpet at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party in a stunning red dress and coat. She attended the event with hubby Carey Hart and her mom. Pink will be singing at the Grammys in what’s sure to be another amazing performance. Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Kendrick Lamar. She’s nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “What About Us.” If she wins, this will be her fourth Grammy!

Pink’s performances are always memorable. At the 2017 AMAs, Pink performed her song “Beautiful Trauma” while dangling from the JW Marriott hotel in Los Angeles. Yes, really! She also opened the show with Kelly Clarkson. After the Grammys, she’ll sing the National Anthem before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4!

