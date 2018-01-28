Miley Cyrus Owns The Grammys Red Carpet In Black Jumpsuit

Before taking the stage at the 2018 Grammys, Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet in a gorgeous black jumpsuit. What do you think of her look!?

Miley Cyrus always gets people talking with her fashion choices, and she was at it again when she hit the Grammy Awards red carpet on 2018. The singer, who is performing alongside Elton John at the show, looked stunning as ever in a black jumpsuit. The velvet ensemble was simple was simple but chic, and Miley glammed it up by wearing her blonde hair in loose, old-Hollywood style curls. Her shoes were on-point, too — rather than just rocking a simple black pump, she wore open-toed shoes with a clunky silver heel to add a bit of color and shine to the outfit. Her makeup was minimal for the event, letting the outfit do all the talking! She also carried a white rose on the carpet in support of the Times Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality for women in the workplace.

The Miley/Elton collaboration performance is one of the most buzzed-about moments of the night…especially since it’s only been four days since he announced that he’ll be retiring after his upcoming 300-date tour! The duo will be singing one of Elton’s biggest hits to celebrate his writing partner, Bernie Taupin’s, receiving of the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award. Miley hasn’t performed at the Grammy Awards since 2009, when she joined then-pal, Taylor Swift, on a rendition of Tay’s song “Fifteen.” It’s safe to say this performance is long overdue, and Miley definitely showed up dressed to impress!

To kick off Grammy weekend, Miley also performed a tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the MusiCares event on Jan. 26. She sang a gorgeous rendition of “Landslide” at the NYC show, and we are still obsessing over the performance!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Miley’s look at the 2018 Grammy Awards!?