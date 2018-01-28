Maren Morris Stuns In A Glittering Low-Cut Dress At The Grammy Awards Red Carpet

WOW! Maren Morris arrived at the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning glittery dress! Take a look at her gorgeous dress below!

Maren Morris, 27, arrived at Madison Square Garden for the 2018 looking chic and stylish. The country singer walked the red carpet of the star-studded night honoring the most talented members of the music industry wearing a silver outfit that glittered and wowed everyone who could get a look. Not only that, but the pattern of this dress was glamorous and the cutouts on the shoulders and mid-section fit perfectly with that aesthetic. Arriving with her fiance Ryan Hurd, who was dressed in a gray suit, the two made for one of the sharpest dressed couples of the night! In addition to heating up the red carpet, Maren was also up for Best Country Solo performance for her song “I Could Use A Love Song.” While she didn’t take home the gold, her silver outfit was a red carpet win! While you see all the red carpet arrivals, check out a full length picture of the dress below!

We reported earlier how beautiful the duet Maren and Niall Horan, 24, performed at the CMAs was. Singing “Seeing Blind” acoustic, the duo brought down the house! Seriously, these two were the perfect musical pairing!

Back in Jul. 2017, Maren announced her engagement to her Ryan, her long-term boyfriend. He adorably popped the question during a camping trip (classy move!), and she enthusiastically told all of her Instagram followers that she said “YES!” FYI — true love definitely exists in 2018. Click here to see pics of the Grammy Awards’ seating chart and find out whom your favorite celebs are sitting next to!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Maren’s outfit? Did you love it as much as we did? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.