Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Perform Their Smash Hit ‘Despacito’ At Grammy Awards

It was a bummer not to see Justin Bieber on stage with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee during their 2018 Grammy Awards performance, but we were still on our feet for ‘Despacito’!

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee just performed the biggest hit of 2017 — “Despacito” — at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and it was absolutely epic. Of course, we missed Justin Bieber, who was featured on the massively successful remix of the summer smash, but his absence from the awards show didn’t make this performance any less enjoyable. And guess what? Zuleyka Rivera joined the artists on stage, so we still got an epic trifecta for the performance of “Despacito”.

And you know who else enjoyed the performance? A very pregnanty Chrissy Teigen and her hot husband, John Legend. When the camera panned to them in the audience, they were both swaying to the music and bobbing their heads in delight. And we can only imagine their yet-to-be-born baby was also dancing inside the womb, because — why not? This was only the hottest song of 2017!

Interestingly, “Despacito” nearly broke a massive Billboard record during the summer of 2017. “Despacito” stayed in the No. 1 spot for 16 consecutive weeks, which means the Justin, Luis and Daddy Yankee tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for their collaboration “One Sweet Day.” Both songs stayed at the top of the chart for a total of 16 weeks. Had “Despacito” stayed in the top spot for just one more week, it would have broken the record, however, Taylor Swift knocked the song out when she released “Look What You Made Me Do” in late August.

