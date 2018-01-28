Lorde’s Mom Drags The Grammys After AOTY Nominee Reportedly Wasn’t Asked To Perform Solo

Lorde’s mom slammed the Grammys because her daughter is the only Album of the Year nominee that reportedly wasn’t asked to perform solo during the show.

Lorde, 21, is the only woman who was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards — but she’s also the only person in her category who won’t be doing a solo performance during the event. Now if you’re thinking, “Hey! That’s messed up!” you’re in good company. The “Green Light” singer’s mom Sonja Yelich just dragged the Grammys for snubbing her daughter. In a photo shared on Twitter, Sonja circled a paragraph from a New York Times article about sexism in the music industry. “Of the 899 people nominated in the last six Grammy Awards, the report found, 9 percent were women. (This year, Lorde is the only woman nominated for album of the year; she is not scheduled to perform)” the excerpt said. Her mom captioned the photo, “this says it all.” Indeed it does.

The “Perfect Places” singer was approached by the Grammys to perform with other artists, but not by herself, sources close to the situation told our sister site Variety. The source added that it was meant to be part of a tribute to the late Tom Petty, but Lorde declined. But every other contender for the same award (all male, in case you forgot) were offered solo opportunities to perform songs from their nominated albums.

Sexism in the entertainment industry is nothing new. Greta Gerwig‘s critically-acclaimed comedy-drama Lady Bird took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical of Comedy on Jan. 7, yet she failed to be nominated for Best Director. “And here are the all-male nominees,” Natalie Portman announced the category. Thankfully, Greta has been recognized since then, earning a well-deserved nomination for Best Director at the Oscars — but her snub at the Golden Globes is still a glaring example of the entertainment industry failing to recognize the incredible work created by women like Greta and Lorde.

While Lorde isn’t set to perform a hit from her nominated album Melodrama at the Grammys, she could still take home the win for Album of the Year. We’ll just have to tune into CBS at 7:30 EST on Jan. 28 to find out who will bring home the coveted gramophone.

