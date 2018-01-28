Logic Blasts Donald Trump For Calling Beautiful Countries ‘Shitholes’ At Grammys

Logic dissed Donald Trump, after he, Alessia Cara and Khalid performed their powerful song about suicide, ‘1-800-273-8255’, at the Grammys!

If Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid’s performance empowered you, you’re not alone. They blew the audience away when they were joined on stage by suicide survivors, at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. In addition to performing their incredible Grammy-nominated song, “1-800-273-8255,” Logic concluded the act with an igniting message and subtle dig at President Donald Trump, 71.”I say unto you bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united,” Logic said emotionally. As you’ll recall, Trump was recently accused of allegedly calling African countries “shitholes” during a private meeting, saying he didn’t want immigrants from those nations coming into America. So if you ask us, it definitely sounded like Logic was clapping back at our POTUS.

This isn’t the first time this musical trio used their platform to try and make an impact. Logic, Alessia and Khalid also performed “1-800=273-8255” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in August. During that show, they were backed by a small orchestra and suicide survivors who wore t-shirts with the title of the song written on them.

It’s been a huge night for Logic, Alessia and Khalid! Alessia took home the award for Best New Artist. Her speech was heart-warming as she recounted on how she’s always dreamt of this day. Khalid was also nominated for the same award in addition to Song of The Year for “1-800-273-8255,” Best R&B Song for Location, Best Urban Contemporary Album for American Teen, and Best Music Video for “1-800-273-8255,” along with Logic.

