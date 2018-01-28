Little Big Town Sings ‘Better Man’ At The Grammys After Winning Best Performance

Little Big Town performed their Grammy nominated hit, ‘Better Man’ at the star-studded awards show & truly… there was nothing better.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet took the Grammy Awards stage on Jan. 28 to perform their nominated song “Better Man.” Standing on a platform on the Grammys stage, the group performed in front of a in front of a backdrop of the New York City skyline. On lead vocals, Karen Fairchild belted out the Taylor Swift-written lyrics, while the rest of the group harmonized and proved why this one of the biggest hits of the year! Clad in coordinating colors, Kimberly stunned in a sparkling layered gown, while Karen rocked a long, satin white coat on top of a black sequined gown. Karen’s husband and bandmate, Jimi, sported a white leather jacket, while Phillip donned a shining black sport coat. Not only did they win the Grammy for Best Group/Duo Performance for “Better Man,” but we can also argue they deserve best dressed!

The country group was nominated in two different categories this evening — one for Best Group/Duo Performance for “Better Man,” which they won, and Best Country Album for “The Breaker.” Additionally, Taylor Swift is nominated for Song of the Year for the writing of “Better Man.” It’s a huge night for the group, who have been nominated 11 times in total for Grammys, and have won twice before. Their performance of “Better Man” was the first of many country performers at the Grammys, which will also include Eric Church and Maren Morris.

