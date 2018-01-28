Ariel Winter Turns 20: Celebrate With Her & Levi Meaden’s Sexiest PDA Pics

After more than a year of dating, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are still SO in love, and they love showing it off in public. In honor of her birthday, look back at the hottest PDA pics of their relationship!

Happy birthday, Ariel Winter! The actress has been in the public eye since she was a child, and was, therefore, forced to grow up pretty quickly — so it’s hard to believe she’s only just turning 20 years old now! In honor of her big day, we’re taking a closer look at her relationship with Levi Meaden, 30, and looking back at some of the hottest PDA pics of their romance. These two were first linked when they were spotted together in Nov. 2016, and it didn’t take long for them to confirm via social media that they were full-on dating. Since then, they’ve been very open about their relationship, and aren’t shy about showing it off in public.

Whether it’s smooching on the red carpet, cozying up and kissing on Instagram, or holding hands on a casual day out, these two are constantly showing each other (and the rest of us) how in love they are. It’s so sweet! Things certainly moved fast for the couple, and after just a few months of dating, she confirmed they were already living together. Because of their ten year age difference, they received a bit of criticism for the decision, but the Modern Family star had no problem firing back. “I’m happy and whatever people want to say, they can say,” she said. “There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, tons of people that don’t live together, and are super happy. I’m super happy in the arrangement we have.”

Amen!

