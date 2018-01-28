Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Fighting Over Baby Names: She’s ‘Set’ On Her Choice & Pushing Him Away

Word has it, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are angrily feuding over baby names! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

With her reported first child soon arriving, Kylie Jenner, 20, has about a million things to worry about! But few things can compete with what she and Travis Scott, 25, are going to name their alleged baby. However, according to our sources, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her beau are not seeing eye to eye in this department! Could something like this drive them apart?! Head here to take a look back at their relationship in photos!

“Travis and Kylie have been at war over their baby name,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both have strong opinions about the name of their baby but Kylie refuses to compromise with Travis at all. She has a few names picked out and she is being stubborn with Travis who does not agree with her choices. Travis has his own thoughts on what the name should be and what it could represent but Kylie doesn’t want to listen to him. She is set on this one her choices and will not give in at all. The naming issue is making Travis upset and even pushing him away.” Oh no!

As we previously reported, Travis and Kylie have been on shaky ground lately since a big fight came between them! “Travis was in Las Vegas on January 23 as a special guest performer, and before the trip he and Kylie had a huge fight about him hooking up with other women out there and embarrassing her,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The tension go so thick between them that Travis decided to take yet another guest performance gig on short notice on January 25 right in her hometown of LA.” Here’s hoping they can make amends before their reported bundle of joy arrives!

