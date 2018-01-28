Kendrick Lamar Opens Grammys With Explosive Performance Taking Aim At Police Brutality

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the 2018 Grammys with one incredible and politically charged performance with help from U2 and Dave Chappelle.

Kendrick Lamar’s performance was epic on all levels. He started out his 2018 Grammys performance rapping “XXX” surrounded by soldiers marching in place with the American flag on display behind them. After that portion of the performance, the words “This Is a Satire by Kendrick Lamar” showed up on the screen. He was soon joined by U2’s Bono and The Edge performing an amazing verse. Kendrick segued into his hit “DNA” and continued with a medley of songs. His entire performance, which included fake shooting his dancers onstage, took a strong stance against police brutality. Comedian Dave Chappelle would cut in with commentary. “The only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America,” he said. Kendrick returned to the stage to rap verses from “New Freezer” and “King’s Dead.”

Kendrick uniting with U2 wasn’t totally random. Kendrick and U2 teamed up on the rapper’s latest album, DAMN. Kendrick performs a spoken world piece on U2’s song “Get Out of Your Own Way.” Kendrick is nominated for seven Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. His album was one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of the year, so he might end up beating JAY-Z in the major categories. Kendrick has already won seven Grammys in the past, including Best Rap Album. He also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video with Taylor Swift for her music video “Bad Blood.”

In addition to the Grammys, Kendrick is staying really busy. He helped produce and curate the soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther, alongside Top Dawg label head Anthony Tiffith. The soundtrack’s first single, “All the Stars,” features Kendrick and SZA. The movie hits theaters Feb. 16. With Kendrick producing the soundtrack, you know the music is going to be dope.

