Kendall Jenner ‘Pissed’ At Scott Disick For Dating Sofia Richie: Why She Dissed Them

Kendall Jenner threw major shade at Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Disick on Instagram, and HL found out why she’s ‘pissed’ at both of them!

“Kendall [Jenner] was really pissed when Scott [Disick] started dating Sofia [Richie], she was a friend of hers and thought it was just wrong,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as Kendall is concerned, there’s a lot of girls out there, so why did Scott have to go after someone who was a friend of the family? It’s super creepy to Kendall as Scott had met Sofia a bunch of times when she was younger and hanging out with Kendall and Kylie.” In case you didn’t know, Sofia is 19, while Scott is 34. See pictures of them together here.

Our insider added that the supermodel is fed up with everything Scott put her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, through. “Kendall is really protective of Kourtney, and she hates the way that Scott treated her, so she couldn’t help herself from throwing some shade,” our source said. As we’ve previously reported, a fan account dedicated to Scott (those exist?) posted a photo of him and Sofia in a car with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star saw the pic, and commented, “awww scott and his kids.” They don’t call her Killa for nothing! Her comment had everyone dead.

Kendall’s sister hasn’t spoken out about the shade throwing — she hasn’t even commented explicitly about her ex’s relationship at all — but she’s probably unbothered since she’s off living her best life. Kourt has been on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, and based on her incredible photos, we even named her this week’s Instagram Queen! The KarJenners just keep on killing it.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Kendall being “pissed” at Scott and Sofia’s relationship? What did you think of her Instagram comment?