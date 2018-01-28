Kelly Clarkson Stuns In A Black & Gold Dress At The Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson stunned in a gorgeous black & gold dress at the 2018 Grammy Awards! See her fashionable red carpet look here!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, looked absolutely breathtaking showing up to the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. While walking the red carpet for the star-studded event, Kelly wore a black dress that had a gorgeous gold pattern woven in. Accessorizing with a white rose as part of the Time’s Up movement, Kelly looked glamorous while also making a powerful statement. Seriously, there were a lot of amazing outfits at this year’s Grammys, but this one definitely stood out as a real winner. Not only did she slay the red carpet, Kelly is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance at the awards show — time will tell if she takes home the gold! While you watch all the red carpet arrivals for the 2018 Grammy Awards, check out a full length picture of Kelly’s dress below!

While at the Golden Globes, Kelly finally had a run-in with 40-Year-Old Virgin star Steve Carell, 55. In case you forgot or have yet to treat yourself to the film, during the infamous chest waxing scene, Steve’s character screams her name out to the heavens after succumbing to the immense pain. It only took 13 years for them to meet, but it seems like it was worth the wait!

Speaking of chance encounters, Kelly’s daughter River Rose Blackstock, 3, recently fan-girled out after meeting Gaston at Disneyland. The “Stronger Singer” captioned the adorable moment on Instagram, writing, “Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3.” Click here to see pics of the Grammy Awards’ seating chart and find out whom your favorite celebs are sitting next to!

