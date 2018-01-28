Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Officially Announce Gender Of Baby #2 — Is It A Boy Like They Wanted?

After much anticipation, Chrissy Teigen has confirmed baby #2’s gender! She previously said her next child would be a boy, thanks to IVF, but did that pan out?

Already parents to adorable daughter Luna Simone, 1, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, are about to welcome a new baby BOY into the family! The model shared the happy news of their second baby’s sex on Jan. 28 via Instagram, and we already cannot wait to meet their impending arrival. More importantly, we know Luna’s going to be an amazing big sister, and we know how much Chrissy and John wanted to expand their fam. Talk about an exciting time! Click here to see adorable pics of little Luna.

Posting a gorgeous pic of herself all dressed up for the Grammy Awards, Chrissy captioned the image, “Mama and her baby boy.” In the photo, the model’s wearing a stunning silver gown and she is just glowing! Fans immediately started congratulating Chrissy too, expressing how excited they are for her and John. “HES GONNA BE SO CUTE,” one fan commented. Another gushed, “OMFG I JUST FCKING SCREAMED.”

The sex of baby number two can’t come as TOO much of a surprise though, as Chrissy and John have been very open about using IVF — and even choosing Luna’s sex before Chrissy was even pregnant. In fact, early last year, the Lip Sync Battle host revealed on Twitter that the single embryo she and John had left from previous rounds of in vitro fertilization, was male. And when asked about having more kids in January 2017 at the Annual Producers Guild Awards, Chrissy told Entertainment Tonight, “A little boy is next, for sure.” So clearly a son was in the plan!

Chrissy is expected to give birth in the spring, specifically around the month of April, which just so happens to be Luna’s birth month. Congrats again to the happy family!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for John and Chrissy to add to their family? Are you surprised by their gender announcement?