Grammy Awards’ Most Outrageous Looks: Pink & More Hit The Carpet In Wild Outfits

Not everyone dressed to impress at the Grammys! Some stars took their outfits to a WHOLE new level, and we’ve rounded up the craziest looks of them all. Check it out!

There’s nothing wrong with getting a little funky on the red carpet, right?! While some stars dressed to the nines for the Grammy Awards, others were a bit more out-there with their ensembles, and they definitely livened things up at the show. Jaden Smith always gets people talking with his fashion, and that was no different when he showed up to the Grammys in black pants adorned with patches of various different patterns. As always, Janelle Monae looked gorgeous, but her outfit was definitely a standout — she wore a black suit covered in floral designs.

Pink also had us talking with her red carpet look, as well. She hit the Grammys in a bright, purple and pink, feathered strapless gown. Whoa! Another wild look was Cyndi Lauper’s! She wore a blue suit which was covered in flowers, and although it was a bit out-there, there’s no denying that this woman is an absolute QUEEN. She’ll be taking the stage at the Grammys alongside other powerful women, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day, to perform a tribute supporting the #MeToo movement, and it’s definitely going to be one of the most powerful moments of the night.

Click through the gallery above to check out these wacky red carpet looks and more! From Joy Villa to Patrick Starr and more, there was certainly no shortage of celebrities making a statement at this year’s Grammys. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with getting a little wild with your fashion once in a while, right!?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think wore the most outrageous look to the Grammys?!