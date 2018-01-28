Grammys Red Carpet Photos — Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello & More

The Grammys are finally here! The celebs rocked the red carpet in so many outfits, we don’t know where to start. Check out all the Grammys red carpet photos now!

The 2018 Grammys are being held in New York City, and the stars have flocked to the Big Apple for the biggest night in music. The Grammys red carpet is always one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Your favorite artists have been bringing their fashion A-game for years to the Grammys. This year is going to be no different. Keep refreshing for all the latest photos!

Pretty much every huge star in music is expected to be at the Grammys. From Rihanna to Lady Gaga to possibly Beyonce, there’s going to be no shortage of star power this year. Before they head inside for the show, they’ll be shutting down the red carpet with their show-stopping looks. You’re going to want to see every angle of these gorgeous gowns and and sexy outfits. Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor multiple times.

Late Late Show host James Corden will be hosting this year’s show. JAY-Z is nominated for a whopping 8 Grammys this year. Kendrick Lamar follows right behind JAY-Z will seven nominations. Bruno Mars has six nods, while Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), SZA, and Khalid have five nominations each. There are so many epic performances planned during the ceremony. Kendrick and U2 will be opening the 2018 Grammys. Rihanna is teaming up with DJ Khaled to perform. Miley Cyrus will be singing alongside Elton John in what’s sure to be an amazing duet. Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for all the latest on the Grammys! Plus, enter to win our Grammys gift bag giveaway now!

