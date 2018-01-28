Big Sean, Nick Jonas & More Guys Rock Sexy Suits On The Grammy Awards’ Red Carpet

The guys are looking great at the 2018 Grammy Awards! From Big Sean to Nick Jonas, the dudes donned their best threads for this year’s red carpet. See photos of the best male fashion moments here!

The 2018 Grammy Awards are finally here and the dudes came dressed to impress! Big Sean, 29, Nick Jonas, 25, and Jaden Smith, 19, all brought their A-Game this year as they rocked the red carpet in their sexiest suits. Big Sean impressed with a navy suit, that he paired with a dark blue-green velvet trench coat. Love it! Khalid, 19, took a different approach to his look by adding a pop of color with his lime green shirt. He rocked the bright top under a pastel jacket with matching slacks. This is the “Location” singer’s first Grammys but he’s proved he knows how to nail it when it comes to red carpet fashion!

Seeing the guys on the red carpet was extra exciting since some of them were already winners. Before the show began, Bruno Mars, 32, won Best R&B Album for 24k Magic! His song “That’s What I Like” also scored him two gramophones for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance! Another pre-show winner was Kendrick Lamar, 30, who won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “HUMBLE.” Congrats, guys!

Other guys who killed it on the red carpet include Sam Smith, Imagine Dragons, and Tyler the Creator. Click through the gallery above to see all the best men’s fashion moments from the 2018 Grammy Awards!

