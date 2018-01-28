It’s music’s biggest night, and to celebrate the occasion, we saw fab fashions from Rihanna, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more! See pics here!

Hosted by James Corden, the 60th annual Grammy Awards took place LIVE from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28. There were so many amazing dresses and looks, let’s get right into it! Lady Gaga showed off her amazing fashion sense in a gorgeous, black lace body suit, covered with a full black skirt with a dramatic train. It was a custom Giorgio Armani look. She wore her blonde hair in a long braid, and showed off a smokey cat eye. She’s nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. I saw her Joanne concert this summer and it was spectacular! She’s taking the stage at the Grammys, and sure to deliver a flawless performance!

Camila Cabello looked stunning in a red gown with a plunging neckline. Bebe Rexha showed off her curves in a stunning La Perla couture dress. Janelle Monae wore a tuxedo with floral embellishments. Lana Del Ray wore a delicate cream dress with thigh-high slit. Maren Morris wore a gorgeous, sequin chain link dress with sexy cut outs. Reba McEntire wore a sexy black and silver halter dress by JOVANI.

Beyonce supported hubby Jay Z, who is nominated for a TON of awards. She looked FLAWLESS, like she woke up like that! Rihanna looked hot as hell, and her face was perfection thanks to her own makeup line, Fenty Beauty! Nominee Kelly Clarkson looked gorgeous. Kesha is the comeback kid — she looked so pretty on the red carpet! Nominee and performer P!nk looked amazing walking the red carpet before getting ready to take the stage during the show. She always does a jaw-dropping routine, and we have a feeling this one will be just as awe-inspiring!

Eve wore a black and silver suit with no shirt under her jacket, and Chopard jewels. We saw stunning looks from Miley Cyrus, Cardi B and many more! See all the best looks in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, who was best dressed at the 2018 Grammys?