Grammys Snub: Mark E. Smith Fans Furious After He & More Artists Left Out Of ‘In Memoriam’

Even though the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2018 Grammy Awards was one of the most powerful of the night, on Jan. 28, fans instantly became furious when they realized the show forgot to include several different artists in the video montage. Sib Hashian, Gary DeCarlo, Grant Hart, France Gall and Mark E. Smith were just some of the names that were missed and Twitter instantly became furious about the omissions. The segment was a profound dedication to those in the music industry who died this year, so we can certainly understand why fans and loved one of those we named above would be upset. This was a moment when those people should have been honored. The Grammy Awards should apologize for leaving them out.

“F*ck the #grammys in memoriam – RIP Mark E Smith #thefall,” one angry Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Clearly The Grammys has a different Facebook feed as I as they didn’t seem to notice Mark E. Smith’s passing…” And that wasn’t all. Another user asked, “No tribute to #MarkESmith?” Clearly, his omission from the segment was the one most people were upset about. The Fall‘s lead singer died this past week, so it’s possible it was just too late to add him in, but he still could have been mentioned in another way.

The #GRAMMYs In Memoriam missed Sib Hashian, Gary DeCarlo, Grant Hart, France Gall and Mark E. Smith. #inmemoriam — joshpincus (@joshpincus) January 29, 2018

As you may recall, Christina Grimmie was heartbreakingly left out of the “In Memoriam” segment of the Grammy Awards in 2017. Famous faces like Prince, George Michael, and Debbie Reynolds appeared on the screen during last year’s ceremony on Feb. 12, but Christina was nowhere to be found. Christina was a beautiful up-and-coming artist who was horrifically murdered at her own concert in Orlando in June 2016. She definitely deserved a spot in the segment, and it was sad to see her snubbed, even if it was unintentional.

