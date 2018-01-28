Grammys: Hillary Clinton Beats Out Cher & More During ‘Fire and Fury’ Audio Book Audition

Which celeb’s going to score a Spoken Word award at the Grammys next year for ‘Fire and Fury’? Watch these hilarious mock ‘auditions’ by Hillary Clinton and more!

As 2018 Grammy Awards host James Corden pointed out, tons of celebrities who aren’t actually singers or musicians have won Grammys. People like former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have won the Spoken Word award at the Grammys, and so have celebrities like Carrie Fisher. James is thinking ahead to the 2019 Grammys, though, when the audio book version of the explosive Michael Wolff exposé of Donald Trump, “Fire and Fury” will surely get nominated. So that’s why he held auditions for the highly coveted role. Who better to read a Trump takedown than Hillary Clinton?

Cue a hilarious audition reel starring John Legend, DJ Khaled, and Cher reading the juiciest excerpts from the book, like about why is hair is that weird orange color. We loved Cardi B‘s audition! She looked baffled reading the passage about how Trump likes to eat cheeseburgers in bed. “What — why am I even reading this sh*t? Who lives like this? This is how he lives his life?” Yeah, Cardi. We’re confused to. But the best reading of all comes at the very end, when a woman in red lowers the book in front of her face, and it’s revealed that she’s Hillary! Hils is reading a passage that describes how the president likes to eat McDonald’s because he’s scared that his food will get poisoned elsewhere. James immediately cuts her off and tells her she’s got the gig — and the 2019 Grammy. We’re down with that!

After the funny sketch aired, United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter to voice her “disgust” at the slams against the president. “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it,” she tweeted. Well damn! Trash? That’s kind of harsh. Music and art has always been political, and always will be. Also — this is definitely just a joke. Countdown to Trump finding out this sketch exists and tweeting about it!

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — JAMES IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

