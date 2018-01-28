Elton John & Miley Cyrus Slay ‘Tiny Dancer’ Together For Huge Grammy Performance

Miley Cyrus and Elton John paired up for a show-stopping performance at the 2018 Grammys and we’re still not over it. Watch the sensational moment here!

In what was truly an iconic moment for the 2018 Grammy Awards, the legendary Elton John took to the stage to perform one of his first major hits on musics biggest night. Elton started a beautiful performance of ‘Tiny Dancer,’ with a gorgeous white rose sitting atop his iconic Yamaha piano, following the tributes of others supporting the #MeToo movement. Miley Cyrus, looking insanely glamorous, stepped out shortly after to join in on the iconic song and the two filled the room with the power of their vocals. Yes, if ever you need reminding just how damn talented Miley is, rewind the tape on this one.

Of course, it was a night of powerful performances. From Kesha bringing everyone to tears with ‘Praying’ to Kendrick Lamar‘s jaw-dropping opening, the show has been a non-stop wave of momentous music. But we have to cherish moments like this with Elton, people, as he just announced at a pre-Grammys event on January 25 that he’s retiring. Not from music — don’t freak out, people! But, he will be stepping down from touring the world constantly! Face it, after decades in the industry, he’s just not up for the task anymore. You still have a chance to see him rock the stage, though. He’s embarking on a three-year tour before hanging up his sparkly hat! Good luck getting those tickets!

