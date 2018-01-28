Tweets
Ed Sheeran Slammed For Beating Out 4 Women At The Grammys For ’Shape Of You’

Times up! The internet is VERY upset that Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammys — and now they are tweeting up a storm.

Ed Sheeran, 26, was crowned the winner of the Best Pop Solo Performance for his song, “Shape of You”, during the 2018 Grammys — but he was lacking in congratulations. Instead, music fans all over the internet expressed their outrage over Ed’s win on Sunday, January 28. Their outrage was fueled by the fact that Ed was the only man nominated the category, with his fellow nominees being Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink. Yikes.

While Ed isn’t personally responsible for the way the Recording Academy voted, music fans are making some very interesting points about why his win is so troubling. For starters, the Grammys are claiming to be the “most diverse” awards show, but yet they chose to give the award to a man over four women. Fans are also pointing out that Ed’s song is about being in love with a woman’s body, while the songs by Kesha and Lady Gaga were about overcoming some very personal situations. See what the fans are tweeting about Ed’s win below:

