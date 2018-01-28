Rihanna & DJ Khaled Give Explosive Performance Of ‘Wild Thoughts’ At 2018 Grammys

Rihanna, DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller took the stage at the Grammys and gave one hell of a show-stopping performance! The trio sang ‘Wild Thoughts’ & it was epic!

Just when we thought the 2018 Grammy Awards couldn’t get any better, Rihanna, 29; DJ Khaled, 42; and Bryson Tiller, 25, brought audience members to their feet with their amazing rendition of “Wild Thoughts.” We just love the energy the trio brought to the Jan. 28 performance, and their vocals were also on point. But while the singing was impressive, the stars also looked fierce — each rocking a memorable look that was SO them! While Rihanna wore a pink sparkly dress, Khaled sported a red suit, and Bryson was dressed in a retro ensemble featuring a stylish hat. Click here to see the 2018 Grammys’ best-dressed celebs.

Rihanna, Khaled, and Bryson rocked it out on a set with an outdoor summer party theme. With warm orange and red lights, the three were joined by a bunch of backup dancers and Rihanna’s dance moves were beyond impressive! “Wild Thoughts” sounds like an updated, faster-paced version of Carlos Santana‘s 1999, “Maria Maria.” While Rihanna holds down the hook — as she and Bryson both have verses — Khaled pops in and out with his signature-style catchphrases. During their live performance, the three delivered the song with an extra catchy, high-energy feel that we could not get enough of.

While tonight was Khaled’s debut on the Grammy’s stage, Rihanna’s a pro. After all, she’s collected a whopping 33 Grammy nominations since 2007, winning eight! She’s also nominated this year for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty;” a Kendrick Lamar track she’s featured on. Neither Khaled nor Bryson are nominated this year, but Khaled has been nominated twice in the past — once for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and one for Best Rap Album with Major Key. Last year, Bryson was up for Best R&B Song.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you love RiRi and DJ Khaled’s performance? What did you think of the Grammys this year?