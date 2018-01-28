Jon Batiste & Gary Clark Jr. Pay Rocking Tribute To Chuck Berry & Fats Domino With Grammy Performance

There was nothing shameful about this performance! Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste nailed their tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

What a tribute! Gary Clark Jr., 33, and Jon Batiste, 31, did a phenomenal job honoring the late legendary rock stars, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. They blew the audience away when they sang “Ain’t That A Shame.” Gary was dressed in a stunning purple velvet jacket, and Jon rocked a simple white trimmed blazer. Pinning Gary to do the tribute was not only musically genius, but it just made sense! In a 2017 interview with our sister publication Rolling Stone magazine, Gary explained, “If Chuck Berry had not been Chuck Berry, music would be different.”

He also went on to share that he’s been influenced by Berry all of his life. Knowing this and hearing his performance, it’s safe to say that Chuck would be proud. Even Chuck Berry Jr. was seen smiling in the audience! Chuck Berry and Fats Domino are certainly missed. They both were pioneers of rock and roll music. During his career, Chuck went on to win four Grammy awards. He won the Hall of Fame Award in 1999 for “Johnnie B. Goode,” Hall of Fame Award in 1990 for “Roll Over Beethoven,” Hall of Fame Award in 1989 for “Maybelene,” and The Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984.

Fats also won four Grammy Awards. He won three Hall of Fame Awards for “Walking to New Orleans,” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” and “Blueberry Hill” in 1987. He also won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

