Reba McEntire, Chrissy Teigen & more celebs took to social media to show us the way they get ready for one of music’s biggest nights. See the exciting photos here!

Reba McEntire, Chrissy Teigen and more superstars weren’t afraid to show off how they prepare to look amazing for the 2018 Grammy Awards and we’re absolutely loving it! From hair to makeup to wardrobe, these celebs pulled out all the stops to look their best before heading out onto the red carpet and the ceremony. Reba took to Instagram to show off herself sitting down getting her hair ready for the big night. She was dressed in casual clothing and smiled for the camera as her hair stylist was standing and working his magic. Chrissy also showed off her pre-Grammy glam on Instagram in a pic that shows a close-up of the soon-to-be mother of two from the mouth down while standing and wearing a robe. SEE ALL THE PHOTOS OF OUR FAVORITE CELEBS GETTING READY FOR THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS HERE!

Maren Morris followed suit with a getting ready photo but instead of showing off herself, she snapped a photo from her seat and showed a set of fake eyelashes and an iPad. “Coffee. Lashes. Parks and Rec,” the caption for her photo read. Lisa Loeb was already decked out in a gorgeous dark metallic colored gown as she posed in a photo backstage and Cardi B showed off a pic of herself getting a manicure with long red nails in her pre-Grammy snapshot. Nick Jonas took an extra early morning pic of himself getting coffee before he sets out to join some of the most amazing musicians in the industry.

With all these incredible stars getting prepped to represent the top music in the industry, we truly can’t wait to see them shine bright all night! Whether you’re a pop music fan or a hip hop music fan, there’s definitely something for everyone and what better way to celebrate achievements than with fabulous gowns and dashing suits?! We’re ready!

HollywoodLifers, who are you most looking forward to seeing on the Grammy Awards? Let us know!