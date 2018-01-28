Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and more showed support for the incredible Time’s Up movement by wearing white roses on their ensembles for the Grammys.

The stars are standing up for what’s right! Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, and more celebs looked amazing on the red carpet of the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 as they sported white roses to bring awareness and support to the now very popular Times Up movement. On one of music’s biggest nights, it was great to see some of the entertainment industry’s hottest celebs taking action and representing what’s important to women and anyone affected by sexual abuse and/or gender inequality. Check out the best photos of celebs supporting the Time’s Up movement here!

Kelly chose to hold her white rose while looking adorable posing on the red carpet. Reba McEntire complimented her black and silver gown with a white rose and Gaga looked serious but amazing as she sported two white roses on her similarly colored dress. Eve showed off her white rose on a dazzling black and silver pantsuit and Ryan Seacrest did the same with his dark blue suit. Giuliana Rancic pinned her rose to her beautiful flared out black dress while Alex Cuba‘s white rose color went well with his bright purple suit. Other celebs who chose to make a rose a part of their fashion choice included Liz Hernandez, The Mavericks, Brendan Schwab, Matt Maher, and more.

With the Time’s Up pins and black wardrobes at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, it’s not surprising that the movement is continuing to start a trend at other award ceremonies like the Grammys. From unforgettable speeches to sharing personal details about their own unfortunate stories, these talented stars remind us that there’s never been a time like now to shed light on making a difference.

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite celeb to wear a rose and support the Time’s Up Movement? Let us know here!