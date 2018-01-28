Cardi B Wears Stunning Strapless Dress & Engagement Ring To Pre-Grammy Gala — Where’s Offset?

Cardi B looked absolutely gorgeous while she rocked a white gown and her huge engagement ring to a pre-Grammys party! But where was Offset?

Cardi B, 25, is nominated twice at the Grammy Awards this year, and she’s already prepping for the big night! The “Bodak Yellow” singer stunned on the red carpet at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 27 in New York City. She rocked an off-white strapless gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring 2018 collection. To complete her breath-taking look, the rapper paired her tailored trench dress with her massive engagement ring, courtesy of her fiancé Offset, 26. See her outfit below!

While her rock was on full display, her partner was nowhere to be seen. The couple have been fighting off breakup rumors since the Migos star was caught in multiple alleged cheating scandals. The “Bartier Cardi” singer has been vocal on social media about how she is sticking by her man, but it’s still interesting that he wasn’t standing by her at the event. But that could also be due to the fact that they’re technically each other’s Grammy competition right now as they’re both up for the award of Best Rap Performance. Cardi is up for her record-breaking hit “Bodak Yellow,” while Offset’s group is nominated for “Bad and Boujee.” While Offset wasn’t around for the event, the ring on his fiancée’s finger is more than enough proof that the couple is still going strong right now.

But flying solo for the event didn’t seem to bother Cardi, especially since she’s already so hyped about the awards show. Before performing at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Jan. 25, Entertainment Tonight asked the star what she was most looking forward to on Grammy night. “Me, hopefully winning an award. Like what else? Like that’s all I think about to be honest,” she responded. You can always count on Cardi to keep it real! Good luck at the Grammys, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you as in love with Cardi’s pre-Grammy gala dress as we are?