Cardi B Says She Has ‘Butterflies In Her Vagina’ In Wild Grammys Interview

Cardi B is so excited for the 2018 Grammy Awards that she has butterflies in her stomach and… Her road to success will be honored tonight when she performs with Bruno Mars and she’s up for two awards!

Cardi B, 25, is known for her outspoken nature and interviews. And, she didn’t hold back when she hit the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on January 28 in New York City! The rapper was so excited to be at the awards show, where she is also set to perform, that she told Giuliana Rancic, 43, that she has butterflies in her “stomach and vagina.” Giuliana was so stunned after her unexpected comments that she just laughed and quickly kept the interview moving. Click here to see celebs wearing white roses in support of the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

Cardi has a few reasons to have butterflies in her stomach tonight. The rapper is up for two Grammy awards tonight — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her triple platinum hit, “Bodak Yellow”. Cardi joined Kelly Clarkson and more stars in wearing a white rose on the Grammys red carpet in honor of the Time’s Up movement. She stunned in a pleated white lace gown with butterfly sleeves by Saudi-born, Beirut-based fashion designer Mohammed Ashi, the creative director of Ashi Studio, who has designed three custom looks for the rapper to wear during Grammys weekend. Watch Cardi’s interview below!

“It means a lot,” Cardi B said of her Grammy nods. “It just makes you forget every bad thing or every little bullshit that you go through in the industry or every little comment that people try to put you down, and it’s just like it doesn’t matter because it’s like, I’m in the Grammys.” She added, “This week, whatever people say about me, it doesn’t even matter, because it’s like, I’m here at the Grammys,” while speaking with Billboard on the red carpet at Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, January 27.

Cardi B is me if I was on the red carpet #Grammys pic.twitter.com/VLWSWZh8IF — Her Campus (@HerCampus) January 28, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Cardi’s performance?