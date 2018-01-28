Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Spotted Holding Hands — Reigniting Romance Rumors

OMG! Prior to the Grammys, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted out together looking SUPER cozy. See the pics!

One day before Camila Cabello, 20, wowed us on the 2018 Grammys red carpet, she and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, 19, were spotted dining out together in New York City. They were enjoying a meal together together at Artichoke Pizza and although they weren’t alone, fans are going nuts over the sighting! Why? Because in at least one image, which arrives from The Blast, they seem to be holding hands! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

As longtime fans know, romance rumors between these 2 are nothing new. In fact, as long as Shawn and Camila have been gifting us incredible tunes fans have wondered if their friendship might be something more. In the pics in question, the pair are snuggled into a booth together. And, behind a pizza tray, Camila appears to be clinging to Shawn’s hand. Could this just be a friendly gesture? Check out the photos and decide for yourself!

Let’s also remember that Shawn has been romantically linked to another famous female in recent days. In December of 2017, he and Hailey Baldwin, 21, were spied enjoying a romantic stroll together in Toronto’s Christmas Market. This outing followed on the heels of reports that the pair took a vacation to Europe together in November! “It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout,” a source told E! News at the time. “But most recently it’s become more serious. “They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together.” Does this new cute Camila and Shawn sighting mean he’s move on from Hailey? We’re dying to know!

