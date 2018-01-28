Bruno Mars Disses Grammys Show As Having ‘Too Many Ballads’ While Winning Record Of The Year

Yikes. Bruno Mars shaded the powerful ‘ballads’ sung by P!nk, Kesha and more women at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and fans are furious.

Bruno Mars, 32, has some ‘splaining to do! He took to the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 to accept the Record Of The Year award for “24K Magic,” but Twitter is super angry at the singer for a comment he made before he started his speech. As he was walking up, the winning hit was playing throughout Madison Square Garden, but when it stopped, he joked: “C’mon, let’s keep it going! Too many ballads tonight.” You can watch the cringeworthy moment below.

Bruno probably thought he was making a humorous point about the evening needing more funky dance music, but many fans are viewing the comment as a slight towards Lady Gaga, Patti Lupone, P!nk, Kesha and more of the women who performed powerful, emotional ballads at the Grammys. “Okay Bruno Mars is officially a pig [for saying] ‘too many ballads tonight,'” one viewer tweeted. “All the ballads performed tonight were meaningful, they were for shooting victims, assault survivors, and standing in solidarity with women.” Another wrote: “Bruno mars saying ‘c’mon keep it going too many ballads tonight!’ after various women artists performed songs cover rape, strength, and giving up is america in a nutshell.” Yeah, not great.

As we know, the Grammys are really about the performances. Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, SZA, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Ben Platt, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Little Big Town and more all performed tonight, and we’ve been blown away by just about everyone!

Bruno Mars win 'Record of the year' 24K Magic #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/m9ycasEJth — Bruno Mars Fans (@AlwaysBrunzMars) January 29, 2018

