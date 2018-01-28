Blue Ivy Caught Giving Sass To Beyonce & Jay-Z At The Grammys & People Are Freaking Out

Blue Ivy Carter was not there for her folks Beyonce and JAY-Z giving wild applause during the Grammys. She gave them a ‘calm down’ gesture and the internet is dying.

Bow down ladies and gentlemen….as well as Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, because Blue Ivy Carter was in the house to own the night at the 2018 Grammys. Seated between her superstar parents, the six-year-old once again had THE most buzzed about moment in a night filled with so many highlights. While Camila Cabello, 20, was onstage giving a powerful speech about the impact of immigrants and dreamers, the camera cut away to BIC in the audience schooling her parents with hand gestures telling them to calm down as the couple applauded the “Havana” singer’s words.

Bey looked so fierce in a dramatic black gown middle with dark shades and a gorgeous huge hat. Both the singer and Jay were looking towards the stage and listening to Camila’s words and gave slight applause as Blue Ivy in her power white pantsuit sat in between the pair and looked like she was there to keep them in line. BIC first looked at her mom and gave her a “calm down” sign with her hands then turned and did the same thing to her superstar pop. It almost looked like she was giving a tacit little hand blessing in her own way. Hey, after starring in her parents’ “Family Feud” video, she’s knows that she’s the true powerhouse in the family. Remember, Jay envisioned her as our future president making important decisions about our nation’s future! BIC knows she’s got that in her. See the 2018 Grammys hottest couples including Jay and Bey, here.

Fans on social media got a good laugh out of it with some commenting that Blue Ivy is just a Fifth Harmony stan and was trying to diss Camila. Another Twitter user said it looked like “actual footage of my friends telling me to calm down every time ‘Havana’ comes on the radio.” Some joked that BIC was just keeping her folks in line, saying “she gotta make sure they stay in the lane…and don’t get carried away…lol.” There’s no question BIC’s hand motions will become the most popular GIF ever from this day forward whenever someone wants to convey “calm down” and we’re living for it!

Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oWLnRFlvcT — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy was like “no no I will give the signal to clap” 😂 pic.twitter.com/6BqLqutKYY — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 29, 2018

Yo did Blue Ivy just tell her parents to not clap? Lol. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Lrvf3DasbO — Music Heads TV💫 (@MusicHeadsTV) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy Carter is here to let you know that she's underwhelmed. A baby Legend! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NcJJqjPmUr — Court Kim Winfrey (@TheCourtKim) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy telling Jay-Z & Beyonce to stop clapping I'm dead 😂😩 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JdX6tisKxK — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) January 29, 2018

