‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Cast Revealed: Omarosa & More Stars Joining

The highly-anticipated ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ cast was announced on Jan. 28! From Omarosa to an ‘American Pie’ star, this season is going to be EPIC. Check out the full list of stars now!

Big Brother is taking things to a whole new level with its celebrity edition. Omarosa Manigault, who abruptly left Donald Trump’s administration at the end of 2017, is one of many celebs joining the cast. Other stars include American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, Ross Mathews, Metta World Peace, Big Time Rush’s James Maslow, Miss Universe 2015 runner-up Adriana Gutierrez, Hairspray star Marissa Janet Winokur and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell. The entire cast was revealed in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it promo during the 2018 Grammys.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is the first celebrity edition of the U.S. version of the reality show. The show will follow a group of celebs living together in a house with with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will premiere Feb. 7 on CBS. The show will air for 3 weeks with the finale airing on Feb. 25.

Julie Chen, who is returning to host the show, had been teasing the big cast reveal on Twitter. She used emojis to tease the 11 celebrity castmates joining the show. Very clever, Julie! She also said to “expect the unexpected” in another cryptic tweet. Julie is clearly very excited about this new season!

