2018 Grammy Awards Best Moments: Kesha’s Salute To #MeToo, Blue Ivy’s Sass & More Highlights

How epic were the 2018 Grammy Awards? From Kesha’s tearful tribute to #MeToo, to Blue Ivy giving her parents attitude, we’ve gathered the can’t-miss show moments!

Best Grammys ever? Yep! The Grammy Awards were absolutely IN. SANE. this year, thanks to passionate performances by our favorite artists and well-deserved award wins. Add a few legends in the mix (like Tony Bennett and John Legend presenting together, hello), and you’ve got one magical night. Scroll through our gallery above to see all of the best moments of the night!

Kendrick Lamar‘s opener is going to get written about in history books. Featuring Dave Chapelle and Bono (yes, really), it was a powerful and emotional message about police brutality in America. Kendrick’s performance featured multiple sets and routines, including backup dancers dressed as soldiers against an American flag background, and dancers in hoodies getting symbolically shot, one by one.

We then went over to Lady Gaga, who gave a truly (and literally) angelic performance of “Joanne” and “Million Reasons”. Dressed in a huge, fluffy pink gown and pink jewels, Gaga belted out her hits impeccably behind a white piano draped with angel wings. Gaga dedicated the performances to her late Aunt Joanne, and you could feel the emotion behind every note. Even dressed so delicately, Gaga was a total badass, rocking dramatically winged eyeliner and snarling her lip as she sang. So beautiful!

The most stirring moment of the night came courtesy of Kesha. Backed by an army of women in white, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, and Andra Day, Kesha sang the gorgeous “Praying” like an angel as a nod to the women of the #MeToo movement. Kesha’s been very open about her experience with sexual assault in the entertainment industry, taking former producer Dr. Luke to court to be freed from her contract after he allegedly raped her. Her strength is so inspiring and admirable, and seeing her sing through tears was so heartbreaking. She had the support of those wonderful, famous ladies backing her up. It was beautiful.

Another unforgettable moment (and a much lighter one): Blue Ivy Carter giving her parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z, major sass! We’re still dying just thinking about it. While Camila Cabello was onstage giving a passionate speech about DREAMers, the camera panned to the audience for reactions. Bey and Jay were applauding the “Havana” singer, but apparently a little too enthusiastically for Blue’s taste. You can see the six-year-old giving her parents a “calm down” hand gesture. So funny!

Alessia Cara deservingly won Best New Artist! Her breakout song, “Scars to Your Beautiful”, is an inspirational anthem — and a total banger. Artists from The Beatles, to Tom Jones, to even Maroon 5 have won Best New Artist in the past. We can only imagine great things for this talented lady in the future with odds like that! And the night ended with the coveted Album of the Year honor. That obviously went to Bruno Mars for 24k Magic! That album’s responsible for bangers like the title track and the total earworm “Finesse”.

Speaking of that number, Bruno and Cardi B totally slayed their performance at the Grammys. The twosome recreated the 90s vibe of their music video, complete with costumes and Bruno’s vintage dance moves. Cardi looked so sexy in her two piece ensemble, which is a testament to Cardi — because those 90s threads are pretty bad. Come on, like you don’t know that! For more of the best show moments from the Grammys, take a look at our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite part of the 2018 Grammys? Let us know!