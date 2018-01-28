Ben Platt Delivered An Emotional Tribute To Composer Leonard Bernstein At The Grammys

Now that was a tear-jerker! Ben Platt showed off his impressive vocals in a phenomenal tribute to the late, and legendary composer, Leonard Bernstein.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “get you a man who can do both.” Well Ben Platt, 24, embodies that saying! Not only can he act, but he can sing too. His 2018 Grammy Awards performance on Jan. 28 was beautiful and it was the perfect tribute to the legendary composer and 16-time Grammy winner, Leonard Bernstein. Ben gave us all the feels when he performed West Side Story’s emotional song, “Somewhere.” Not only did he steal the show with his impeccable vocals, but also had elegant composure.

We’re sure Leonard, who wrote the music for West Side Story, would be quite proud of Ben. In addition to his spectacular performance, Ben won the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album for Dear Evan Hansen. The musical, based on the book by Steven Levenson, follows a high-schooler named Evan Hansen (played by Ben) as he suffers from social anxiety disorder. So with his tribute performance and a win, all in the same night, Ben had quite an evening!

Outside of his Grammy win, Ben has also won a Tony Award, an Obie Award for Best Distinguished Performance by an Actor, a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. All of these were for his role in Dear Evan Hanson.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ben Platt’s performance? Let us know your thoughts below!