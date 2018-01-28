Amber Rose Shows Off Breast Reduction Surgery Results: ‘Look How Much Smaller They Are’

Amber Rose is giving fans their first (clothed) look at her breasts follow reduction surgery! Check out the clip!

Amber Rose is clearly proud of her newly resized breasts! The 34-year-old media maven took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 28, to give her rabid fandom their first peek at the results of her recent breast reduction surgery! Spreading a purple robe, she showed off her reduced boobs in a white tank. “Okay, so here they are!” she said while introducing them. “Look how much smaller they are.”

The curvaceous beauty went on to explain that before the surgery, she was often uncomfortable with the weight and size. But now, she’s already changing up her wardrobe thanks to the reduction! “I really went down a lot. So, I don’t know if you guys know but I was like a 36H. I was really, really big. And I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is like, really small for me. So yeah, I been online shopping, getting cute little shirts, little strapless little things.” Love it! Head here for tons more stunning photos of Amber!

Prior to her surgery, Amber sat down with her surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher to discuss how it was going to go. “I’m here with beautiful Amber Rose and she is gorgeous and we’re going to do a little surgery tomorrow,” Fisher said on Jan. 17. “She’s got the most gorgeous breasts, but she wants to downsize so she can have more freedom to run around and wear T-shirts, so we’re looking forward to this tomorrow.” Although she looked thrilled in the clip, she shared these thoughts prior to the procedure: “My breast reduction surgery is tmrw. I’m really scared and really excited at the same time.” Clearly she had nothing to worry about because she looks fantastic!

