Grammy Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Bruno Mars & More
The winners have been revealed! Find out who took home a coveted Grammy Award by checking out the list of winners right here.
It’s time for music’s biggest night! The 2018 Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday, January 28 at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, where stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more walked the red carpet. The Recording Academy began announcing winners before the show started on Twitter, revealing that artists like Bruno Mars, Tony Bennett and more had been awarded statues!
As if that wasn't exciting enough, artists like Cardi B, Kesha, Maren Morris and more were slated to perform during the live ceremony.
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Verti
Julia Michaels
SZA
Record of the Year:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of OJ” — JAY-Z
“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
Damn — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — Pink
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — Coldplay & The Chainsmokers
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Buble
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
Divide — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gwawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorver Fusion
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go To War” — Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastadon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica
“Blood In The Cut” — K.Flay
“Go To War” — Nothing More
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Album
Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National
