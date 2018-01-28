Grammy Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Bruno Mars & More

The winners have been revealed! Find out who took home a coveted Grammy Award by checking out the list of winners right here.

It’s time for music’s biggest night! The 2018 Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday, January 28 at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, where stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more walked the red carpet. The Recording Academy began announcing winners before the show started on Twitter, revealing that artists like Bruno Mars, Tony Bennett and more had been awarded statues!

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, artists like Cardi B, Kesha, Maren Morris and more were slated to perform during the live ceremony. If you’d like to have your own little piece of the 2018 Grammys, enter for your chance to win a few items from the OFFICIAL gift lounge from HollywoodLife! The prize pack is worth about $2,800 in swag, including a custom acoustic guitar!

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Verti

Julia Michaels

SZA

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of OJ” — JAY-Z

“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

Damn — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Buble

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

Divide — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gwawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorver Fusion

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastadon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica

“Blood In The Cut” — K.Flay

“Go To War” — Nothing More

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

You can see the FULL list of Grammy Award nominees on their official website by clicking HERE.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the right winners were selected? Comment below, let us know!