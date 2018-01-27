Patti LuPone: 5 Things On The Broadway Icon Performing At The 2018 Grammys

Fans of musicals are in for a treat at the Grammys! Tony winner Patti LuPone will take the stage for a special tribute! Get to know this legendary actress better!

Can’t wait for the 2018 Grammys to arrive?! We don’t blame you! It’s going to be a night of unforgettable performances and, as always, some strange, awkward and truly dazzling moments! But fans of Broadway musicals should pay attention because this year there’s going to be a special tribute to composers Andrew Lloyd Weber, 69, and Leonard Bernstein. And that means Tony winners Ben Platt, 24, and the legendary performer Patti LuPone, 68, are taking the stage on Sunday! Aren’t familiar with her? We’ve got you covered!

1) Patti is originally from Long Island, New York. She was part of the first class to graduate from the now-prestigious Juilliard Drama Division. After getting her fine arts degree, she became one of the first members of The Acting Company. It’s a touring theater company that Patti worked with for 4 years, performing in productions of The Cradle Will Rock, The Time of Your Life and many more. Head here to see who will be performing at the 2018 Grammys!

2) She met playwright David Mamet in 1977 and since has collaborated with him on a number of plays including The Woods, The Blue Hour and The Water Engine. These roles helped prove that Patti isn’t just a serious force in the musical realm, she’s also a gifted dramatic performer.

3) Patti landed the role of Eva Peron, the wife of the Argentinian President Juan Peron, in Evita in 1979. Although she garnered her first Tony award for the role, she has since revealed that she was miserable during this production. “I was screaming my way through a part that could only have been written by a man who hates women,” she told the New York Times in 2007. “And I had no support from the producers, who wanted a star performance onstage but treated me as an unknown backstage. It was like Beirut, and I fought like a banshee.” This began a legendary feud between the actress and Weber that lasted for years.

4) Besides her years on Broadway, Patti has also done numerous solo show including The Lady with the Torch, which told out Carnegie Hall. So basically, when it comes to brilliant performances in NYC and beyond, Patti has done it!

5) For the 2018 Grammys, Patti will reprise the role of Eva Peron from Evita to perform the classic song “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.” Cannot. Wait. The Grammys air at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Jan, 28 on CBS.

