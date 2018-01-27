Turpins’ 2nd House Of Horrors — See The Filthy Conditions Their 13 Children Endured: Pics

The 13 Turpin children, who were allegedly tortured for years by their parents, lived in a disgusting Texas home full of dirt and rotting grime from 1999-2010. See unsettling pics.

This is truly disturbing. The 13 Turpin children, who were recently rescued from a Murrieta, CA home after their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested for allegedly torturing them, once had to stay in unacceptable filthy conditions while living in a Fort Worth, TX house from 1999-2010. The home, which is now being rented to former neighbor of the Turpins, Nellie Baldwin and her son, Billy, was left destroyed by feces on the walls, a rotting floor in the bathroom, and trash laid out everywhere after the Turpins left and moved to CA. Nellie bought the 36-acre property seven months after they moved and talked about the messy scene to The Mercury News. Apparently the family destroyed the inside of the home so badly that it was unlivable after the first few years so they had to move into a trailer home on the same property. From weird vents located in the bedroom closet, where Nellie believes the children may have been kept, to scratched on doors, the home definitely showcased years of chaos. CHECK OUT THE PICS OF THE TURPINS’ FORMER HOME HERE.

The infamous family moved from the gross TX residence shortly after one of the daughters escaped and tried to get help but was unsuccessful and brought back home by a neighbor. Nellie explained that she thinks the daughter called 9-1-1. “It wasn’t until about a few days later that they left,” Nellie told the outlet. “They just disappeared. He didn’t make any more payments on that place or anything.” Their sudden move makes Nellie think they were afraid the authorities may find them after their daughter’s attempted escape. See photos of the Turpin family here.

Despite their move to CA and living in the new home since 2011, David and Louise were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter escaped through a window and called authorities to notify them of the terrible conditions. The parents are now facing 75 felony charges for torturing, imprisoning, and mistreating their children, who range in age from 2 to 29 years old.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the Turpin family’s filthy house? Let us know.