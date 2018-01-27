Travis Scott Avoiding Kylie Jenner After Blow Out Fight As She Copes With Childbirth Fears
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are drifting apart as their baby’s due date draws near! HL learned the couple have been fighting and the rapper is taking on more work to avoid spending time with his pregnant GF!
The 25-year-old rapper has definitely been MIA from a lot of Kylie’s pregnancy moments lately. Not only has he spent the majority of the reality star’s pregnancy away on tour, but, he’s also been slacking at spending time with her now that he’s back in Los Angeles. As previously reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently taking lamaze classes online, but enlisted the help of best friend Jordyn Woods, 20, to be her practice partner, instead of her boyfriend. A source close to the star also told us intimacy has basically stopped during Kylie’s third trimester and that they haven’t had sex with each other in three months. Travis also wasn’t around when the first full-length photos since September were taken of his pregnant girlfriend while checking out an empty compound lot with Jordyn and her mom Kris Jenner, 62. Kylie is reportedly due in February, so the couple doesn’t have much time to get their act together before their child arrives.
