Travis Scott Avoiding Kylie Jenner After Blow Out Fight As She Copes With Childbirth Fears

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are drifting apart as their baby’s due date draws near! HL learned the couple have been fighting and the rapper is taking on more work to avoid spending time with his pregnant GF!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and Travis have been fighting non-stop over numerous things that they refuse to see eye-to-eye on, and as a result Travis has been doing everything in his power to keep himself busy just to be away from her and avoid having to answer her calls and texts messages.” Kylie [Jenner] is super moody and stressed out right now and she’s utterly furious with the way Travis [Scott] has been behaving,” a source close to the lip-kit mogul toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and Travis have been fighting non-stop over numerous things that they refuse to see eye-to-eye on, and as a result Travis has been doing everything in his power to keep himself busy just to be away from her and avoid having to answer her calls and texts messages.”

“Travis was in Las Vegas on January 23 as a special guest performer, and before the trip he and Kylie had a huge fight about him hooking up with other women out there and embarrassing her. The tension go so thick between them that Travis decided to take yet another guest performance gig on short notice on January 25 right in her hometown of LA,” the source added. “Between bouncing around doing little 15-20 minute sets and locking himself in the studio, Travis has been intentionally avoiding Kylie and it seems like nobody can get through to him. Kylie hopes things will change when the baby is finally here, but she doubts it.”

The 25-year-old rapper has definitely been MIA from a lot of Kylie’s pregnancy moments lately. Not only has he spent the majority of the reality star’s pregnancy away on tour, but, he’s also been slacking at spending time with her now that he’s back in Los Angeles. As previously reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently taking lamaze classes online, but enlisted the help of best friend Jordyn Woods, 20, to be her practice partner, instead of her boyfriend. A source close to the star also told us intimacy has basically stopped during Kylie’s third trimester and that they haven’t had sex with each other in three months. Travis also wasn’t around when the first full-length photos since September were taken of his pregnant girlfriend while checking out an empty compound lot with Jordyn and her mom Kris Jenner, 62. Kylie is reportedly due in February, so the couple doesn’t have much time to get their act together before their child arrives.

HollywoodLifers, are you worried about Kylie and Travis as they approach their baby’s due date?