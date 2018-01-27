OMG! Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were reportedly spotted making out at a restaurant in Los Angeles! Are they a couple?! Get the deets!

Are Katy Perry, 33, and Robert Pattinson, 31, dating? They were reportedly spotted kissing during a group dinner on Jan. 26 at Taix French Restaurant in Los Angeles, a witness told Wonderwall.com. “They were making out,” an onlooker told the website. The witness also added that their behavior made it seem like they were “totally a couple.” Eek! See pictures of Katy and Rob together here.

The Twilight actor ended his engagement to FKA Twigs, 30, in Oct. 2017, and, as we’ve previously reported, he started getting close with the “Swish Swish” singer in the aftermath of the split. “Rob’s been talking and texting with Katy, and they’ve become super super close,” a source close to Rob previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s always been a really strong chemistry between them, and a definite attraction, but they’ve never acted on it, because all the time they’ve known each other one or other of them has been involved with someone else.”

The pair have both been single since his breakup with his former fiancée, but Rob didn’t immediately try to start a new relationship last fall out of respect. “There’s no doubt that he’s really into Katy, and that he fancies her like crazy, but, he’s determined to not get in to some kind of rebound romance — he respects and cares about Katy way too much to risk blowing the friendship they currently have,” our insider added. The American Idol judge was last romantically involved with Orlando Bloom, 41, but they ended their relationship in Feb. 2017. While nothing is confirmed yet on whether or not Rob and Katy are ~official~ we’ll be holding our breath until we find out more about this blossoming romance!

