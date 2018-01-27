Kylie Jenner: 13 Clever Ways She’s Avoided Showing Her Bump During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has been in hiding for most of her pregnancy and covering her baby bump in some very smart ways. Let’s take a look back at the best photos of her hiding that bump!

Kylie Jenner, 20, stepped out in public on Jan. 23 with mom Kris Jenner, 62, and BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, and revealed her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy was announced. Over the last few months, Kylie has stayed out of the public eye big time. She also hasn’t shown off her baby bump in her signature Instagram selfies. She’s been super clever about covering her baby bump in her Instagram photos and her family’s Calvin Klein campaign. She’s sneaky AF!

Let’s start with that Calvin Klein campaign. Kim Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 22, all stripped down to their bras and Calvin Klein underwear, but Kylie was all covered up. There’s not one photo that gives off even a hint of a baby bump. From covering up with a quilt to a black velour track suit, Kylie’s not ready to show off her pregnancy belly just yet. But will she ever be?

Kylie is usually all over Instagram posting sexy full-length photos, but not anymore. She’s in full-on hiding mode as she seeks privacy during her pregnancy. But she has been sharing gorgeous selfies that are conveniently from the chest up. To make sure her baby bump isn’t seen, Kylie’s been wearing baggy shirts and oversized jacket. She knows exactly what she’s doing, but we respect her wanting privacy. Kylie’s going to reveal her baby bump on her own terms, and we don’t blame her! Take a look at the photos of Kylie hiding her baby bump in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s ever going to reveal her baby bump in an official photo? Let us know!