Kourtney Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Her Hottest Pics Ever

Kourtney Kardashian has been killing it on social media! The mom of three always looks fantastic, which is why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

As the oldest KarJenner sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, knows a thing or two about documenting her glamorous life on social media. From nude photos to cheeky beach pics, the mom of three is constantly slaying on Instagram, much to the approval of her 60.3 million followers. Seriously, if you head on over to her account, you’ll see tons of hot bikini pics from her January vacation to Mexico — giving the rest of us who have to actually brave the winter weather major FOMO.

On Jan. 24, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of her lounging outside as she eats guacamole by the ocean. But the gorgeous view has nothing on the shot of Kourt’s booty which was on full display in a thong bikini. While Kim Kardashian, 37, is typically the sis we’d expect to flaunt her curves on the ‘gram, we have to commend her older sister for giving her a major run for her money!

But showing off her assets isn’t the only reason why the reality star is our Instagram Queen this week. Kourt has proven that she also has a hilarious sense of humor when it comes to posting things on Insta. On Sept. 27, 2017, she shared an image of her lying on a couch with one of her legs lifted straight up into the air. “Victoria, I’ll call u later I just got back from the football game,” she captioned the photo, obviously referring to Victoria Beckham, 43, and her iconic leg-lift Instagram poses. The former Spice Girl only took a few hours to respond to the witty post with another of her own! Witty, on trend, and Victoria Beckham-approved? Kourt’s feed has it all. But a picture is worth a thousand words, so click through the gallery above to see all of Kourt’s best Insta photos and see for yourself why she reigns supreme!

