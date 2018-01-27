JAY-Z Blasts Donald Trump: Calls ‘Sh*thole’ Comments ‘Hurtful’ — He’s A ‘Super Bug’

Beyonce’s hubby JAY-Z just went off on President Donald Trump in a new, incredible interview! Here’s what he said!

JAY-Z, 48, decided to weigh on President Donald Trump‘s troubling behavior during a sit-down interview with CNN’s Van Jones, 49, for his new program The Van Jones Show. The rapper called the current commander in chief “disappointing and hurtful” for allegedly saying that Haiti and African nations are “sh*thole countries.” “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” JAY explained. Hear hear! Head here for loads more photos of JAY with his wifey Beyonce, 36!

During the chat, the rapper brought up another Donald — Donald Sterling, 83, the former owner of the LA Clippers who was famously outed as a racist when taped phones call surfaced of him asking his mistress V. Stiviano not attend games with black men in 2014. “OK, that is one way to do it,” he said, referring to Sterling losing his team. “But another way to do it is let him have his team and then let’s talk about it together. … Maybe some penalties. Because once you do that, all the other closet racists run back in the hole. You haven’t fixed anything. What you’ve done is spray perfume on the trash can.”

He went on to say that this trend is what led to Trump. “You don’t take the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and as those things grow, you create a super bug. And now we have Donald Trump, the super bug.” As always, JAY makes so much sense! Who else thinks he should run in 2020!?

"For us, we chose to fight for our love." Jay-Z talks candidly about his determination to save his marriage with singer Beyoncé. Van Jones kicks off his new show tonight with the hip-hop star. Tune in at 7pm ET #VanJonesShow https://t.co/wLq6GxxpVc pic.twitter.com/pX5NM4RU5L — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2018

