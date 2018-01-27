Is Sugar Bear Really Honey Boo Boo’s Father? His New Wife Wants A DNA Test Done

Is Sugar Bear actually Honey Boo Boo’s father? His wife Jennifer Lamb questioned his paternity on ‘From Not To Hot’ and even wants him to take a DNA test!

On the Jan. 26 episode of Mama June: From Hot To Not, Mama June Shannon, 38, and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 46, finally reached an agreement regarding Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s communication with her dad. But not everyone is thrilled by the new arrangement. Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer Lamb doubts that her husband is really the 12-year-old’s biological father — and she even wants him to take a DNA test to prove it!

The question of paternity comes up initially during the mediation meeting between the two parents. “Is there any concerns that I need to know about that he may not be her biological father? Has there ever been a DNA test done?” the mediator asked them. Mama June responded with a resounding, “No.” Sugar Bear adds on that there isn’t any doubt he’s the father. “I’m confident that she is my daughter. I don’t think we gonna need a test for that,” he told the mediator.

This didn’t go over well with his current wife though, who was also at the meeting. “June lies about everything,” Jennifer said. “Four babies by four different daddies? It would hurt Mike if he found out Alana was not his. But we need to find out the truth and there’s only one way we can do that.” She also voiced her concern about the need for child support assessment. “June lives in this big house and we’re trying to save money for our honeymoon, so why would we have to pay her [Alana] child support. It just makes no damn sense,” she explained.

Later in the episode, Jennifer rehashed her concerns with June’s sister-in-law Janice. “Alana might not be Mike’s,” she told her. “I know I will love Mike’s child just like I love mine, but that lawyer said something that keeps sticking in my mind. If it turns out that Alana’s not his, June Shannon will be out of my life forever. And I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s,” she added. “When [Mike] was with June, he was working a lot of nights. So I want to do a DNA test.” Yikes! Could Sugar Bear really not be Honey Boo Boo’s father?

