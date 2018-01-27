We’ve got chills! Harry Styles joined the iconic rock group Fleetwood Mac on stage in NYC and it was incredible! Check it out!

Let’s face it, Harry Styles hasn’t been a solo artist all that long but he’s already a legend! So it made perfect sense for the One Direction member to introduce the classic rock band Fleetwood Mac at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 26 as a recipients of a MusiCares’ Person of the Year award. But Harry didn’t stop there! Later, when they broke into their track “The Chain,” he came back on stage to sing backing vocals! Head here for loads more images of Harry!

This isn’t the first time the hunky singer has shared the stage with Stevie Nicks, 69! He also joined her in the spring of 2017 to help perform the heartbreaking track “Landslide” in LA! And, because Harry’s a pro, he totally held his own alongside the iconic singer! This guy can pretty much do anything! Speaking of Harry’s seemingly endless talent, we’re hearing that a least one big-wig in Hollywood would love to see him take on Britain’s most coveted acting role — James Bond.

“Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it,” Lee Smith, the editor of Dunkirk, told the Daily Star. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera. … You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future.” This needs to happen!

Harry Styles introduced Fleetwood Mac, because of course pic.twitter.com/d84ApaXEpw — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018

A tiny Harry Styles (far right) singing The Chain with Fleetwood Mac tonight 🎤 pic.twitter.com/pzfkB0Uieq — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this performance as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!