13 Wackiest Grammys Dresses Ever: Lady Gaga, Madonna & More

The Grammys red carpet isn’t ALL about fancy evening gowns — just ask these stars, who’ve previously showed up to the show in some of the craziest looks EVER!

Lady Gaga has tamed down a bit since her first few years in the industry, but we will never forget her few years of red carpet mayhem! Although her VMAs meat dress may be her most iconic look of all time, she’s also had us talking at the Grammy Awards. At the show in 2010, she wore a sparkling dress that had a skirt made of hula hoop-like rings. Oh, and she paired the look with shoes that featured a MAJOR platform heel. To make the outfit even more unique, she carried a spiky, star-shaped accessory in her left hand. WHOA! The next year, her look was even crazier, though — she showed up in an EGG, and was carried down the carpet by men and women in latex, nude outfits. She didn’t come out of the egg until her performance at the event.

Of course, Gaga isn’t the only one who has hit the Grammys in a wacky ensemble. Nicki Minaj has had our heads turning for her out-there look on more than one occasion, including at the 2012 Grammy Awards, when she shoed up dressed like a nun in a red tunic and hood. She even brought a pope look-alike as her red carpet date! And how about Madonna’s look at the 2015 Grammys!? Her butt was completely visible in the outfit, which featured mesh stockings and a skirt that just barely covered her backside.

There’s more where these came from! Before the 2018 Grammys on Jan. 28, click through the gallery above to see the craziest Grammys dresses of all time. We can’t wait to see who shows up in a wacky ensemble this year!

