Cardi B Slammed As Selfish After She Says She’s ‘Most Excited About Seeing Herself Win A Grammy’

Cardi B is getting dragged for keeping it 100 and saying the only thing she’s excited to see at the 2018 Grammys is herself winning a trophy.

You can’t call yourself a fan of Cardi B unless you go along with the fact that the woman always speaks her mind and keeps it 100. She’s up for two Grammy Awards for her smash single “Bodak Yellow” and not ashamed that she REALLY wants to win. Entertainment Tonight caught up with her before she performed at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Jan. 25 and when they asked her what or who she was most excited to see on Grammy night, she had no qualms in saying “Me, hopefully winning an award. Like what else? Like that’s all I think about to be honest.”

Cardi, 25, continued on, adding “I don’t think about nobody else but me or the Migos winning,” referring to her fiance Offset‘s group. ET posted the video to their Instagram and a lot of fans were calling her out for being selfish. “She should learn how to be humble,” one person wrote while another added, “Annoying is putting it mildly. There’s beauty in humility.” “How selfish can she be. Ughhhh?” another person commented, but true Cardi-Stans get her. “Sometimes I wanna hate her because she can be annoying but at the same time she’s so funny and honest lol,” a fan wrote.

Yeah, how can you hate on someone who came from nothing, going from working a stripper’s pole for a living to becoming the first black woman in 19 years to score a number one solo single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With her DEBUT SONG! And she did it by knocking superstar Taylor Swift, 28 out of the top spot when “Bodak Yellow” topped the charts in Sept. of 2017.

Cardi’s up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammy’s and taking home a trophy for her very first single would be such an epic way to top off her rise to music stardom. Cardi will have the biggest audience of her life as she’s performing at the ceremony alongside Bruno Mars on his hit “Finesse.” We know she’s going to be loving every minute of being at music’s biggest night and of course she wants to win. What nominee doesn’t want to take home a trophy and have the title “Grammy Winning Artist” to carry around for the rest of their careers?

