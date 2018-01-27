Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Offers Jude Law Advice On Playing Iconic Dumbledore: ‘Enjoy It’

Who better to offer words of wisdom to other wizards than an OG Harry Potter star. Bonnie Wright (aka Ginny Weasley) had a few bits of advice for Jude Law, who has been cast as Dumbledore in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films.

“Just enjoy it,” Bonnie Wright exclaimed when asked about advice for Jude Law during an EXCLUSIVE Q&A session at the Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios Resort Orlando. As fans well know, Jude will be taking on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore in the next installment of the Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, a task Bonnie feels Jude is quite up for. ” I think it’s interesting casting. I think he’ll step into it very well. I’m sure Michael Gambon is very happy that he’s been cast as the younger him!”

Bonnie, who was joined by fellow Potter stars Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks), Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum), and James & Oliver Phelps (Fred & George Weasley) at Universal’s annual weekend-long event celebrating all things Harry Potter, added that there is a level of responsibility that comes with playing these characters that J.K. Rowling created — a responsibility that Jude may feel affected by much more than she did when she started with the franchise years ago.

“Watching the entirety of the films and reading the books, I think that’s a greater lesson than anything I can say to anyone,” she said. “What was so different for us, there was such a big unknown when we started the films. We really didn’t know what it would become. We didn’t know that we would still be here talking about them, that they would continue through generations. I personally love the fact that there was that mystery. We didn’t get too caught up in the phenomena that it became.”

“I’m sure it’s terrifying being cast in [Fantastic Beasts],” Bonnie added, “knowing all of this had come before, but I’m sure the moment they start shooting, they’ll feel the same sense of family.” Here’s hoping he does! We’ll know for sure though, when Fantastic Beasts & The Crimes of Grindelwald releases in theaters November 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jude Law will live up to the name Albus Dumbledore?