Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Sick Of’ The #MeToo Movement & Fans Are Outraged

Wendy Williams’ made some new enemies after slamming both R. Kelly’s alleged victims and the #MeToo movement. Fans are absolutely furious — see their tweets.

One of Wendy Williams‘ “Hot Topics” is causing major controversy, with the morning talk show host telling her audience that she’s “sick of” the #MeToo movement. The grassroots campaign that started online to encourage victims of sexual abuse to step forward with their claims is over, in Wendy’s opinion. “I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out but I look at all men like you’re a ‘me too’ All of em, all of em, which is not fair,” she said. Earlier in the show, Wendy touched on the years-old R. Kelly sexual abuse scandal, and said that she doesn’t think his victims can count themselves as part of #MeToo. What?

The singer was accused of sexually assaulting minors multiple times over the past two decades, and recently came back into the news after several women accused him of holding them in a sex cult. The women are trying to remove R. Kelly’s music from Atlanta radio and get him shunned from the music industry altogether. But despite the alleged sexual abuse they endured, Wendy doesn’t think they deserve to be part of #MeToo. “What is this, ten years too late?” Wendy said at the top of the show. “The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly. R. Kelly wasn’t a ‘Me Too.’ Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. Her parents voluntarily let her do it.”

We don’t know where to begin with how wrong that statement is. Aaliyah may have “voluntarily” married R. Kelly, but she was still a teenager. She was a minor, and deserved better. And Aaliyah marrying him doesn’t have anything to do with the other women and young girls who’ve accused him of sexual abuse. Having a partner doesn’t mean someone isn’t also an abuser. Just look at the powerful men accused of sexual misconduct this past year. Wendy also blamed the parents of the underage girls who allowed them to hang out with R. Kelly for their alleged abuse.

Wendy’s glib comments on her show absolutely outraged her fans, including Tarana Burke, the woman who started #MeToo, who couldn’t believe that she would say something so disgusting about the victims of alleged sexual abuse. They took to Twitter to slam her:

I love me some trashy gossip TV but it's a whole other level when @WendyWilliams says the minor @rkelly urinated on and had sex with (Raped) & filmed without consent was voluntarily there at his house so there's blame on her. So dissappointed in you Wendy. — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) January 26, 2018

I heard what Wendy said yesterday and was disgusted by it. This is why Black women/girls are hesitant about coming forward with their #metoo stories bc of Black women like @WendyWilliams who blame the victim. You really think a 13 y.o. girl is to BLAME for sex w/ a 30+ y.o. man?? https://t.co/0mCmAnd0at — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018

Can we just leave Wendy Williams in 2017 — 11 (@gh0stxk) January 26, 2018

I guess Wendy Williams mansplaining the #MeToo movement was the last straw for some people. — The Black Gambit (@Cybersoulja) January 26, 2018

Wendy Williams just signed her own cancellation — 🌷 (@BitchFaceCeo) January 26, 2018

I tried to hold my tongue, but I can’t. Yes, Wendy said he was sick but pivoted to blaming the parents. FOCUS – HE IS THE PREDATOR – period. How dare you get on National TV and say his victims can’t say #metoo you should be ashamed @WendyWilliams — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018

Wendy Williams is tired of the #metoo movement. I’m tired of her being built like a PT Cruiser. We’re at an impasse, it seems. pic.twitter.com/N1HBVhgbuf — Jamie Walks In The Spirit Of A Paycheck. (@thewayoftheid) January 26, 2018

